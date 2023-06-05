Enveloped by surreal, stunning natural stone croppings, this homesite is not just exquisite but also entirely unique. Located in prestigious Stone Canyon, One Oak has collaborated with award-winning architect, Marc Soloway, to create this mindful floor plan that accentuates the beauty of this dramatic landscape. A vision hand crafted to optimize the Catalina Mountain views, boulder outcroppings, large saguaros and desert flowers. Further, at every turn within this gorgeous home are highly desirable details woven together to create a magnificent experience. Featuring an expansive great room with walls of windows and large sliding glass doors, the beauty within and outside coexist as a seeming reflection of one another. Work with our One Oak designer to create interior finishes intentional
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,800,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Make your dreams come true at the Ever After Ranch. Located near the Sand Pedro River in southeast Arizona, this peaceful 108+ acre estate boa…
Great fix-up and INVESTOR opportunity!! Spacious home located in prime West University District! Inside, you'll find a formal living room, a b…
Rare opportunity to own this southwest custom home located in the unique Bosque Ranch Estates. Positioned on three lots (.85 acres) the privac…
Excellent opportunity to own a 42+ acre ranch property NW of Tucson and Oro Valley. Existing home, private well, power and horse facilities wi…
Make yourself at home in this charming 3-bedroom property in Tucson! Inside you will discover an inviting atmosphere created by the neutral ti…