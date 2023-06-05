Enveloped by surreal, stunning natural stone croppings, this homesite is not just exquisite but also entirely unique. Located in prestigious Stone Canyon, One Oak has collaborated with award-winning architect, Marc Soloway, to create this mindful floor plan that accentuates the beauty of this dramatic landscape. A vision hand crafted to optimize the Catalina Mountain views, boulder outcroppings, large saguaros and desert flowers. Further, at every turn within this gorgeous home are highly desirable details woven together to create a magnificent experience. Featuring an expansive great room with walls of windows and large sliding glass doors, the beauty within and outside coexist as a seeming reflection of one another. Work with our One Oak designer to create interior finishes intentional