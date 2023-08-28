Seller will accept or counter offers between 289,900 to 309,900. Great Investment Opportunity for sale. Modern and spacious four-bedroom, two-bathroom, remodeled home in a great east neighborhood! Over 1,400 square feet, close to restaurants, shopping centers, and many other amenities. Complete with an open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile throughout (not carpet), fireplace, office space, laundry room, and a large backyard. A/C unit, new kitchen appliances. No HOA. Don't miss your chance on this beautifully renovated property.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $289,900
