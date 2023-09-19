Come home to a one-of-a-kind desert living experience in this exquisitely- designed 4,885 sq ft home in the exclusive Stone Canyon community. This home flaunts expansive ceilings to capture a breathtaking panoramic view of the Catalina Mountains and sparkling city lights. 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, great room and 3 car garage bays allow for ample space for living and storing all of your novelties.Stone Canyon boasts an awe-inspiring, unique landscape outfitted with natural stone formations ever more apparent outside this homesite, and highlighted by the uniquely designed, Jay Morrish world-class golf course. Stone Canyon is the only golf course in the greater Tucson area ever to be ranked in the top 100 golf courses in America according to Golf Digest. Just minutes away from the
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $3,953,268
Related to this story
Most Popular
Come experience Resort style living in the heart of this gated community adjacent to the Oro Valley Recreation Center and El Conquistador Golf…
This Fairfield Homes designer Ocotillo Inventory home will begin construction in the first quarter of 2022. From the Desert Classic exterior t…
View our Special Homebuyer Promotion Here! Our 2-story Sonoita Model in the Barnett Village Community is a spacious 2,697 sqft floorplan with …
This is your opportunity to own the historic Rail X Ranch, set against a landscape that is truly breathtaking! To the West are hypnotic sunset…
WELCOME TO SADDLEBROOKE - A PREMIER ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY!ENJOY ALL THE AMENTIES INCLUDING GOLF, SWIMMING , PICKLEBALL, DINING AND MORE. THIS…