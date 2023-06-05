This spacious, fully renovated home is located just a few blocks north of the University of Arizona, and would make an excellent private residence or student rental. The original structure was completely renovated and expanded in 2012, and the property now has four bedrooms and two baths, plus an enlarged kitchen. All additions were fully permitted and completed by a licensed contractor. The corner lot has a huge yard, and alley access for addition expansion or parking. Previously rented at $1750 per month, property is vacant and ready for owner occupancy or a new tenant. This is a turn-key property, with fresh interior paint.