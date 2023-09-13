This house is perfect for those seeking a spacious and comfortable living space. This beautifully updated home features fresh tile in the living areas and LVP flooring in the bedrooms, providing a stylish and modern feel throughout. The inviting living area is perfect for relaxation and entertainment. The home's location provides easy access to the Arroyo Chico Greenway, Downtown Tucson, the University of Arizona, and 4th Avenue, making it an attractive option for those seeking convenience and accessibility. This home is an excellent opportunity that you won't want to miss!