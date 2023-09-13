This house is perfect for those seeking a spacious and comfortable living space. This beautifully updated home features fresh tile in the living areas and LVP flooring in the bedrooms, providing a stylish and modern feel throughout. The inviting living area is perfect for relaxation and entertainment. The home's location provides easy access to the Arroyo Chico Greenway, Downtown Tucson, the University of Arizona, and 4th Avenue, making it an attractive option for those seeking convenience and accessibility. This home is an excellent opportunity that you won't want to miss!
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $369,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
Find your paradise in this exquisite 3 bed, 3 1/2 bath home. This luxurious design features 4556 sqft of meticulously crafted space engineered…
Incredible Architecturally re-defined and re-designed Mid-Century Modern Home and Guest house combines timeless design with 21 century smart t…
Find your paradise in this exquisite 4 bed, 4 1/2 bath home. This luxurious design features 5,266 sqft of meticulously crafted space engineere…