GORGEOUS, GORGEOUS VIEWS! 1998 Manufactured Home Very well maintain by one owner, very clean & convenience Southwest location recently remodeled kitchen with granite counters tops, 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, Roomy MB and Mbathroom , mountain views in a 1.04 acreage, clean land, electric gate to access, ranch style living, lots of trees, enjoy the front deck to see and enjoy the sunset, storage and ramada, parking for 6 cars or toys.,close to Casino, Schools, Valencia Rd. I19 Freeway, Irvington Road. affixed on the assessors office recently.