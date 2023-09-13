Your chance to own this beautifully renovated historic piece of Tucson is now here! Thoughtfully maintaining the signature French architectural feel, this home is bound to receive endless compliments! Just a short 3 minute drive from everything U of A and in the midst of tons of shopping & restaurants, this is the heart of Tucson! Main house offers 4 full beds, 2 full baths, office, and basement space! Not to mention, the back detached unfinished dwelling is a clean canvas with a new roof, new electrical, & plumbing is present. This entire property can be a lucrative investment with room for more value-add! Prime location, exquisite style, newly reformed, and room for your signature improvement, it doesn't get better than that! Owner/Agent