Beautiful -new construction Jan 2021. 4BR/3BA home features many upgrades including high gloss floors,upgraded lighting,extended back covered area,closet organizer and much more. Spacious kitchen opens to large greatroom and formal dining room that includes custom built-in wet bar with wine cooler, large center island in kitchen with quartz countertops. Laundry room has utility sink, kitchen-matched cabinets, and electric/gas hookup. tankless gas water heater . Builder warranty transfers
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $559,000
