A DREAM PROPERTY awaiting you! This home is located in a unique rural community called Diamond Bell Ranch that is exclusive to custom built homes.Surrouned by views, nature, off-roadtrails & more.Ideal property for those who want rural lifestyle only 30 minutes from Tucson. The main home has has 3BR, 2BA, 2 car garage & 2 car carport.There is a 60'X40' additional building that consits of a 640 SqFtguest quarters w/ 1BR, 1BA , kitchen area & private patio. A 192 SqFt secured heated/cooled workshop. A 1,568 SqFt 4+ car garage/workshop w/ full bath & 2 double garage doors! There is also a full RV Hookup. This is a MUST SEE ONE OF A KIND PROPERTY!!