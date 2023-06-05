A DREAM PROPERTY awaiting you! This home is located in a unique rural community called Diamond Bell Ranch that is exclusive to custom built homes.Surrouned by views, nature, off-roadtrails & more.Ideal property for those who want rural lifestyle only 30 minutes from Tucson. The main home has has 3BR, 2BA, 2 car garage & 2 car carport.There is a 60'X40' additional building that consits of a 640 SqFtguest quarters w/ 1BR, 1BA , kitchen area & private patio. A 192 SqFt secured heated/cooled workshop. A 1,568 SqFt 4+ car garage/workshop w/ full bath & 2 double garage doors! There is also a full RV Hookup. This is a MUST SEE ONE OF A KIND PROPERTY!!
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $595,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Make your dreams come true at the Ever After Ranch. Located near the Sand Pedro River in southeast Arizona, this peaceful 108+ acre estate boa…
Great fix-up and INVESTOR opportunity!! Spacious home located in prime West University District! Inside, you'll find a formal living room, a b…
Rare opportunity to own this southwest custom home located in the unique Bosque Ranch Estates. Positioned on three lots (.85 acres) the privac…
Excellent opportunity to own a 42+ acre ranch property NW of Tucson and Oro Valley. Existing home, private well, power and horse facilities wi…
Make yourself at home in this charming 3-bedroom property in Tucson! Inside you will discover an inviting atmosphere created by the neutral ti…