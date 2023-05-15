NEW CONSTRUCTION - READY TO MOVE IN!. Beautiful Fairfield Home on a 1 acre lot in Windmill Ridge at Mountain View Ranch . Easy access to the Freeway with gorgeous sunset views of the Rincon Mountains. Enjoy 10' ceilings, large dual pane low E windows throughout the home. 3 panel slider glassdoors, tankless water heater, spray foam insulation and much more. This 3,017 sqft home has 4 bedrooms + office/den, 3.5 baths and2 car garage. Come visit the sales office to tour the model and get additional information. Lot is included in the price. Renderings are conceptional and may not depict final product. prices Subject to change.
4 Bedroom Home in Vail - $698,300
