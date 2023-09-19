Don't miss the opportunity to own this magnificent Santa Fe-style home on over an acre with its spacious layout, luxurious amenities, and an incredible outdoor oasis. Experience the best of Arizona living in this captivating property. Located in the coveted school district of Vail, AZ. Enjoy the peace and privacy of a spacious desert retreat, while being just a short distance away from shops, restaurants, and outdoor recreational opportunities. Upon entering, you'll be captivated by all the amazing features this home has to offer, you will immediately be greeted by an amazing atrium where you'll discover a built-in grill perfect for those who enjoy outdoor cooking! Also, a beautiful dining room where you have an amazing view of the Rincon mountains