40 private acres bordering the U.S. Forest Service. Three houses with beautiful landscaping, the Canelo and Homestead houses are fully furnished including custom linens and towels. Underground sprinkler system and drip lines to all shrubbery and trees. Numerous fruit trees including pears, apples, peaches and apricots. Very nice cement floor shop with cabinets and work benches. Cement floor storage room and salt/hay/parking shed. Four covered horse runs with one foot of new washed sand. Tack room with plenty of shelves a cabinet space. Fire pit and grilling area. Beautiful well lit gazebo perfect for entertaining. Main well (Valentine) Property has been approved and used as a Bed and Breakfast.