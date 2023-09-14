Welcome to your beautiful ranch-style mobile home nestled in the highly desirable neighborhood of Marana, Arizona. Perfect for your growing family! This stunning property boasts 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a spacious 2,026 square feet of living space on a sprawling one-acre lot. Perfect for those who appreciate nature, this home is conveniently located close to parks and features stunning mountain views. The interior of this home features a chefs kitchen, with a charming fireplace in the living room, and a large primary bedroom with a walk-in closet. This comfortable home also offers a low-maintenance yard with a large outdoor deck along the whole width of the home for entertaining guests and enjoying the breathtaking sunrise and sunset in this serene location. Home appraisal: $260K.