RARE NEWER 5 BEDS 3 FULL BATHS 2 CAR GARAGE 1 STORY SMART HOME in desirable Saguaro Bloom, just 6 mins from freeway & Premium Outlet Mall, nearby schools, grocery stores, entertainments, shopping & businesses. Short distance to pool & park. Wonderful Van Buren floor plan w/great flow, no space wasted. Built 7/2022. Only 6 months lived in. House is in like new condition. Very bright & open concept w/tall ceiling & lots of nature light. Huge laundry room. So many closets, shelves & storage throughout the house. Great sized kitchen w/big island, beautiful granite countertop, dark espresso cabinets & SS appliances. Epoxy garage floor & tankless water heater. Nice sized private backyard w/covered patio & high block fence. Community pools, gym, spas, splash pad, playgrounds & parks. Owner/Agent
5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
This is your opportunity to own the historic Rail X Ranch, set against a landscape that is truly breathtaking! To the West are hypnotic sunset…
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
Private tucked back 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom single story unit. Large outdoor space, pet friendly. All tile/ wood floors, fridge and gas stove, a…
Rare opportunity to own this exquisite remodeled 1925 Craftsman Bungalow in the charming Iron Horse neighborhood. Ideal for a personal residen…