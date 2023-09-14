RARE NEWER 5 BEDS 3 FULL BATHS 2 CAR GARAGE 1 STORY SMART HOME in desirable Saguaro Bloom, just 6 mins from freeway & Premium Outlet Mall, nearby schools, grocery stores, entertainments, shopping & businesses. Short distance to pool & park. Wonderful Van Buren floor plan w/great flow, no space wasted. Built 7/2022. Only 6 months lived in. House is in like new condition. Very bright & open concept w/tall ceiling & lots of nature light. Huge laundry room. So many closets, shelves & storage throughout the house. Great sized kitchen w/big island, beautiful granite countertop, dark espresso cabinets & SS appliances. Epoxy garage floor & tankless water heater. Nice sized private backyard w/covered patio & high block fence. Community pools, gym, spas, splash pad, playgrounds & parks. Owner/Agent