View our Special Homebuyer Promotion Here! Our 2-story Sonoita Model in the Barnett Village Community is a spacious 2,697 sqft floorplan with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Barnett Village is located in Northwest Tucson, just off Tangerine Road, adjacent to the Gladden Farms neighborhood. This area boasts lots of walking areas, ramadas, parks, BBQ areas and a splash park. Residents appreciate easy access to schools, shopping, dining and recreation. This community is also conveniently located just a stone's throw away from Marana Town Hall which hosts many year-round events celebrating the rich history and culture of Marana and surrounding area. *3-D tour and photographs are of a Sonoita model home and are for illustration purposes only. Interior packages, exterior elevation, colors, and structural options may vary. Prices, plans, features, materials and options are subject to change without notice. Construction by DRH Tucson Construction, Inc., License #ROC 124600-B