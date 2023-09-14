Remodeled private homestead, tucked away from the hustle and bustle with gorgeous views of Picacho Peak. Fantastic opportunity to rent your guest house to pay your mortgage. Main home features beautifully updated kitchen, 4 bedrooms,3 baths, concrete floors in common area, fenced backyard, separate garage w/ workshop-separate electrical and wired for compressor. RV electric hookup + pretty backyard area. Tankless Water Heater. Newer completion Guest House could make a great rental, office, independent living for aging parents, older children. Guest House features kitchenette, walk-in shower, high ceilings and separate bedroom. Two detached sheds for extra storage. 2.5-acre lot is low care, but so many possibilities to take advantage of all that the Arizona outdoors have to offer.