Refer to pictures in listing for landscape ideas. Oro Valley Gem with breathtaking views of the Catalina mountains. Located in the the stunning Silverhawke gated community this home features 5 bedrooms a Den and 3.5 bath all upgrade flooring. Marble in the lower level and laminate on the stairs and throughout the upper level. Enjoy the beautiful kitchen with a large island and all upgraded quartz countertops. Upgraded backsplash and beautiful pendant lighting.
5 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Come experience Resort style living in the heart of this gated community adjacent to the Oro Valley Recreation Center and El Conquistador Golf…
View our Special Homebuyer Promotion Here! Our 2-story Sonoita Model in the Barnett Village Community is a spacious 2,697 sqft floorplan with …
This is your opportunity to own the historic Rail X Ranch, set against a landscape that is truly breathtaking! To the West are hypnotic sunset…
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
WELCOME TO SADDLEBROOKE - A PREMIER ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY!ENJOY ALL THE AMENTIES INCLUDING GOLF, SWIMMING , PICKLEBALL, DINING AND MORE. THIS…