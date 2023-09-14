Come see all that Rancho Sahuarita has to offer at 727 W. Camino Curvitas. This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home on .15 acres w/ PAID SOLAR backs onto a beautiful pocket park ensuring fabulous privacy & mountain views. If ample storage is a necessity look no further: 4 of the bedrooms have walk-in closets, the pantry is luxurious, the closet under the stairs seems endless, & the 3 car tandem garage features ceiling mounted racks! Multiple flex spaces mean you can make the most of this 2,940 sq ft floor plan. Enjoy the spacious backyard from covered patio or hot tub! Walking distance to schools & one-of-a-kind Rancho Sahuarita amenities including gorgeous lake (stocked with fish), gym, water park, pools, sports facilities, & more. Convenient shopping & dining just minutes away. Don't miss this one
5 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $449,900
