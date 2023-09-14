Enjoy country living here, this property offers so much! 5 bedrooms, 3 bath home on 4.45 acres. You will love the yard with its flowers, grass and trees. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths downstairs, 2 bedrooms 1 bath upstairs. 3.38 acres of fescue grass irrigated with St. David ditch rights, a 24 x 24 heated and cooled metal insulated shop with a 12000 lb hydraulic vehicle, 2 metal pipe horse corrals that are 40 X 75 combined, bird aviary surrounded by lilacs , chicken coop, small dog run, 2 carport, large room for food storage