Wide open spaces await at Rancho Piedra, a sprawling equestrian estate featuring a refreshing private pool and situated on more than 12 acres, with two additional 8-acre parcels available for optional expansion. Here you'll find the main home, a detached garage with bathroom and kitchen, plus a casita and an additional studio, making this an ideal setting for hosting visitors. Horse facilities allow you and your guests the luxury of horseback riding in your own expansive backyard. Outdoor living and entertaining spaces feature a tree-shaded walled courtyard with glistening pool, open terraces, pergola-covered terrace, and a fireplace pavilion. Interior features include tile flooring, exposed beam ceilings, fireplaces, wine room and more. Private well