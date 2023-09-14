Introducing a remarkable property that offers an exceptional blend of space, luxury, and breathtaking views. This sprawling 4055 square foot home, nestled amidst the picturesque landscape, presents an opportunity that is not to be missed. Five bedrooms and three full bathrooms, this residence caters to those who seek abundant living space and comfort. As you step inside, you will immediately notice the high interior ceilings, which create an atmosphere of grandeur and airiness. The expansive layout of this home provides ample room for both relaxation and entertainment, allowing you to effortlessly host gatherings of any scale. One of the standout features of this property is the conventional pool and spa. In addition to the numerous interior amenities, this property also includes a
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,035,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Come experience Resort style living in the heart of this gated community adjacent to the Oro Valley Recreation Center and El Conquistador Golf…
View our Special Homebuyer Promotion Here! Our 2-story Sonoita Model in the Barnett Village Community is a spacious 2,697 sqft floorplan with …
This is your opportunity to own the historic Rail X Ranch, set against a landscape that is truly breathtaking! To the West are hypnotic sunset…
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
WELCOME TO SADDLEBROOKE - A PREMIER ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY!ENJOY ALL THE AMENTIES INCLUDING GOLF, SWIMMING , PICKLEBALL, DINING AND MORE. THIS…