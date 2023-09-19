Owner/agent- Located on over 7.5 acres of pristine natural desert, nestled in between multiple mountain ranges with stunning sunrise/sunset views along with city views at night! This home has been completely rebuilt and features exposed would beams, a wood fireplace, separate guest house with full bathroom, large pool that was recently re-plastered , luxury kitchen with double oven, convection cooktop , all new appliances, beautiful Normandy granite countertops , and over $80,000 in custom cabinetry! Open floorplan with reinforced rooftop deck for entertaining and 360 degree views! Land has already been cleared out for horse owners to install horse facilities and can also be split if new owner would like to build another home on a separate piece of the property! This home will not last!