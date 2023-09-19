LUXURY nestled on huge corner lot w/circle drive in Catalina Foothills, gated Rockcliff community! Spacious living & dining room area w/oversized windows, fireplace & exposed wood beams. Decks almost surround the entire home! In-ground spa & pool for leisurely swims, all set against dramatic backdrop of mountains. LAVISH knotty alder wood w/cherry stain doors & cabinets throughout. Archways, 9'-12'+tall & trey ceilings, plantation shutters & recessed lighting! Family room open to kitchen, w/2nd fireplace & media niche. Gourmet kitchen boasting skylight, island w/prep sink, granite counters, travertine backsplash, walk-in pantry, & high-end appliances w/gas cooktop & double wall ovens. Breakfast nook w/built-in desk & french doors to front porch. Basement w/storage room & versatile 5th br.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,365,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Come experience Resort style living in the heart of this gated community adjacent to the Oro Valley Recreation Center and El Conquistador Golf…
View our Special Homebuyer Promotion Here! Our 2-story Sonoita Model in the Barnett Village Community is a spacious 2,697 sqft floorplan with …
This Fairfield Homes designer Ocotillo Inventory home will begin construction in the first quarter of 2022. From the Desert Classic exterior t…
This is your opportunity to own the historic Rail X Ranch, set against a landscape that is truly breathtaking! To the West are hypnotic sunset…
WELCOME TO SADDLEBROOKE - A PREMIER ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY!ENJOY ALL THE AMENTIES INCLUDING GOLF, SWIMMING , PICKLEBALL, DINING AND MORE. THIS…