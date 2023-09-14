Spacous Southwest contemporary home located in Catalina foothills Alta Vista neighborhood. This open floor plan with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms is flooded with natural light. Great floor plan with spacious kitchen including island and new stainless steel built in appliances. Views from the back patio and pool area, new recessed LED lighting throughout home. Two new 5 ton AC units and hot water heater.l Three interior fireplaces and one in pool area. Three car garage w/epoxy floor. Catalina foothills schools.