Priced to Sell. Stunning mid-Century 1950'S Burnt-Adobe house w/ guest house & indoor pool on over two acres. Fabulously updated w/ mountain & city views. Single-level main home (4017 Sq Ft) features 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, travertine floors, vaulted beam ceiling, beautiful gourmet kitchen (2022), indoor heated swimming pool & a gorgeous, expansive back porch w/ incredible city light views. Open floor plan w/ plenty of space for parking makes this home great for entertaining. Separate guesthouse (1020 Sq Ft) built in 2016 is located away from the main home & is perfect for multigenerational living, guests or a rental w/ two bedrooms, one bathroom, full kitchen, pantry/laundry room, generous dining & living spaces, covered porch w/ city views & two covered parking spots.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Come experience Resort style living in the heart of this gated community adjacent to the Oro Valley Recreation Center and El Conquistador Golf…
This Fairfield Homes designer Ocotillo Inventory home will begin construction in the first quarter of 2022. From the Desert Classic exterior t…
View our Special Homebuyer Promotion Here! Our 2-story Sonoita Model in the Barnett Village Community is a spacious 2,697 sqft floorplan with …
This is your opportunity to own the historic Rail X Ranch, set against a landscape that is truly breathtaking! To the West are hypnotic sunset…
WELCOME TO SADDLEBROOKE - A PREMIER ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY!ENJOY ALL THE AMENTIES INCLUDING GOLF, SWIMMING , PICKLEBALL, DINING AND MORE. THIS…