Priced to Sell. Stunning mid-Century 1950'S Burnt-Adobe house w/ guest house & indoor pool on over two acres. Fabulously updated w/ mountain & city views. Single-level main home (4017 Sq Ft) features 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, travertine floors, vaulted beam ceiling, beautiful gourmet kitchen (2022), indoor heated swimming pool & a gorgeous, expansive back porch w/ incredible city light views. Open floor plan w/ plenty of space for parking makes this home great for entertaining. Separate guesthouse (1020 Sq Ft) built in 2016 is located away from the main home & is perfect for multigenerational living, guests or a rental w/ two bedrooms, one bathroom, full kitchen, pantry/laundry room, generous dining & living spaces, covered porch w/ city views & two covered parking spots.