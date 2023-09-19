Lot that may be divided. Horse property near Saguaro National Park West. The pool, spa, Ramada, patios are made for outdoor festivities! Dramatic mountain and Resort city views to be enjoyed from the patios and balconies. Spiral staircase and 2 master suites - one downstairs, one upstairs. Spacious 3-car garage. Feels rural - Only 15 minutes from shopping. Home has been remodeled. Pool is covered. No trespassing, children to be accompanied by parents at all times.