Stunning mid-Century 1950'S Burnt-Adobe property on over two acres, fabulously updated with mountain and city views. Single-level main home (4017 Sq Ft) features 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, travertine floors, vaulted beam ceiling, beautiful gourmet kitchen (2022), indoor heated swimming pool and a gorgeous, expansive back porch with incredible city light views. Open floor plan and plenty of space for parking makes this home great for entertaining. Separate guesthouse (1020 Sq Ft) built in 2016 is located away from the main home and is perfect for multigenerational living, guests or a rental with two bedrooms, one bathroom, full kitchen, pantry/laundry room, generous dining and living spaces, covered porch with city views and two covered parking spots. Move in Ready!