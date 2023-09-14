Take advantage and view this incredible unique opportunity to own and gain rental income at the same time. Come see this well cared for, move- in- ready, two manufactured home property that is set up for living in comfort with family, friends, or tenants. This nicely improved well maintained property has a large 650ft detached double car workshop garage, 4 separate carports, 2 septic tanks, 2 electrical hookups, nicely mature desert landscaping , an expanded front porch, and the best part is it's just minutes to town! With only a short 1500 feet from paved roads, you will be able to commute with ease. Secondary Unit shall be vacant the end of September 2023