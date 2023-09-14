Spacious 5-bedroom home, 3 full baths with one bedroom conveniently located downstairs. This home is equipped with upgraded ceiling fans, solar panels, security system, tv wall mounts and upstairs laundry room, The kitchen features spectacular stainless-steel appliances, breakfast bar and pantry. Maintenance has been well upkept including a 2-year-old roof. Seller will accept or counter offers between $319,000 and $329,000.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $319,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
This is your opportunity to own the historic Rail X Ranch, set against a landscape that is truly breathtaking! To the West are hypnotic sunset…
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
Private tucked back 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom single story unit. Large outdoor space, pet friendly. All tile/ wood floors, fridge and gas stove, a…
Rare opportunity to own this exquisite remodeled 1925 Craftsman Bungalow in the charming Iron Horse neighborhood. Ideal for a personal residen…