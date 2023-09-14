Main House: 3BD/2BA Guest House: 2BD/1BA. Welcome to this beautifully remodeled home with a separate guest house! The main house features new Glenwood cabinets and stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen, providing a modern and functional space for all your culinary adventures. Enjoy the elegance of new luxury vinyl flooring throughout the main living areas, with plush carpet in the bedrooms for added comfort.Both the main house and the guest house have been freshly painted inside and out, offering a clean and refreshed look. Main house features a new roof providing peace of mind, you can rest assured that this home is built to last.Speaking of the guest house, it has received the same level of care and attention to detail, with new cabinets and stainless-steel electric range in