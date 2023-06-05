Great Central location! Tastefully remodeled sprawling ranch home with 5 bedrooms/ 3 baths on over1/4 acre lot. Newly remodeled kitchen with custom marble countertops & updated bathrooms. Split bedroom floorplan. Extra large Master suite with ensuite bath, cozy fireplace ,and private entrance to outside with adjoining office, nursery. Additional guest quarters perfect for Mother- in-law, rental or Air B&B ,boasts , large living area, bedroom with ensuite bath with a private entrance. Fresh paint interior & exterior. New double pane windows. New wood laminate floors and much more! A must see! Across from the Park!