Great Investment opportunity Or live in one and rent the other! this is a NEW CONSTRUCTION and you wont have to worry about updating, fixing, or replacing items for a long time. This duplex features a 3 bed 2 bath and a 2 bed 1 bath. Each unit comes with an open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, tile in all areas. Laundry closet, white cabinets with granite countertops. There is plenty of parking space and a big lot.