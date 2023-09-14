Welcome to your dream home in the desirable Utopia model by Meritage. Built in 2021, this stunning property is situated in a tranquil cul-de-sac, surrounded by a thriving community of newly constructed homes. Unlike others, you won't have to wait to make this house your own. Spanning an impressive 3049 sq ft, with 5 beds, 3.5 baths, and a larger lot than neighboring homes, it offers ample space for your family. Upgraded quartz countertops add a touch of sophistication. With solar panels, enjoy energy efficiency and lower utility bills. Perfectly located in the sought-after Vail school district, this home is a true gem waiting to be discovered. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity!
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $450,000
