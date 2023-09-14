Turn-key Assisted Living Home!. This lovely home was previously certified for up to 9 residents with a fire suppression system and fully ADA modified. This updated and well appointed home brings comfort and peace. The garage has been converted to a seperatly lockable and airconditioned office which could easily be modified to regain the 9 resident certification. Storage sheds make for easy transitions when residents move in or out. Energy savings with Solar electric and an insulated & exhausted attic.