Turn-key Assisted Living Home!. This lovely home was previously certified for up to 9 residents with a fire suppression system and fully ADA modified. This updated and well appointed home brings comfort and peace. The garage has been converted to a seperatly lockable and airconditioned office which could easily be modified to regain the 9 resident certification. Storage sheds make for easy transitions when residents move in or out. Energy savings with Solar electric and an insulated & exhausted attic.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $475,000
