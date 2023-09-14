Welcome home to a beautiful dwelling in Continental Reserve, located in the back of quiet, low traffic loop. This 5 bedroom/4 full bath home has been meticulously maintained and updated. You will find special touches throughout from the custom metal screen door to eye catching accent walls and a touch-sense kitchen faucet. Kitchen also holds SS appliances with new stove and microwave and convenient eat in area. The first floor contains a large primary bedroom and additional bedroom and full bathroom. The spacious primary bedroom features an oversized walk-in closet and access to the backyard. Primary En-suite bath with a soaking tub, separate shower, and double vanity. Three bedrooms upstairs with roomy loft space and two additional bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings throughout give an
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $510,000
