Welcome to this beautifully remodeled 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom (+ Studio Guest House/1ba) Eastside home! The main house has gorgeous granite countertops, gas range, double oven, new HVAC and tankless water heater, newer wood laminate flooring throughout, roof is only 4 years old, & it has an attached Mother-in-law suite with it's own kitchenette!Enjoy the stunning mountain views from the pool and 275 sqft guest house. The backyard is a year-round low-maintenance oasis with a lush mature palm tree, sparkling blue pool, and vivid green artificial turf. The Mother-in-Law suite & the guest house are currently rented out. The main house just rented out for $2300/month for full year. Additions are not permitted so it will need to go full Cash, or Conventional/Cash split.