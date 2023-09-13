This fantastic residence in Historic Jefferson Park offers a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom main house and 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom guest house with full kitchen and laundry. Historic details and coved ceilings make this a delightful opportunity for a primary residence and additional rental or casita for seasonal guests. Walking distance to Banner Hospital and the University of Arizona. Main house offers hardwood floors, 3 spacious bedrooms, and a cozy fireplace. The guest house has exposed brick, high ceilings, and a private yard. Positioned on a corner lot, this home has ease of access, parking, and ample outdoor space. Currently a rental property with tenants in place.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $559,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
Find your paradise in this exquisite 3 bed, 3 1/2 bath home. This luxurious design features 4556 sqft of meticulously crafted space engineered…
Incredible Architecturally re-defined and re-designed Mid-Century Modern Home and Guest house combines timeless design with 21 century smart t…
Find your paradise in this exquisite 4 bed, 4 1/2 bath home. This luxurious design features 5,266 sqft of meticulously crafted space engineere…