This fantastic residence in Historic Jefferson Park offers a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom main house and 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom guest house with full kitchen and laundry. Historic details and coved ceilings make this a delightful opportunity for a primary residence and additional rental or casita for seasonal guests. Walking distance to Banner Hospital and the University of Arizona. Main house offers hardwood floors, 3 spacious bedrooms, and a cozy fireplace. The guest house has exposed brick, high ceilings, and a private yard. Positioned on a corner lot, this home has ease of access, parking, and ample outdoor space. Currently a rental property with tenants in place.