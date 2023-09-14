This beautiful 5 bedroom, 4 bath, plus den custom home is a must see! This home has 2 master suites, both with fireplaces and separate entrances. Cook in your beautiful chef's kitchen and relax in your very private backyard and enjoy the sunsets. All of this on a fenced acre lot. Animals available on a separate bill of sale.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $595,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
This is your opportunity to own the historic Rail X Ranch, set against a landscape that is truly breathtaking! To the West are hypnotic sunset…
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
Private tucked back 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom single story unit. Large outdoor space, pet friendly. All tile/ wood floors, fridge and gas stove, a…
Rare opportunity to own this exquisite remodeled 1925 Craftsman Bungalow in the charming Iron Horse neighborhood. Ideal for a personal residen…