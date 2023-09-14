A beautiful five bedroom residence now available on an expansive 3 acre lot with exceptional views! This home features a natural desert landscape and a 2 car garage. Inside you will find soaring ceilings, tile flooring, and natural lighting throughout. The elegant kitchen has ample cabinetry, all new appliances, a large island, and a peninsula complete with a breakfast bar. The main floor has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, including a primary bedroom with private outdoor access, mirrored closets, and a full ensuite with dual sinks. The lower level boasts a large bonus room and fireplace, as well as two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Zoned for horse property and featuring a balcony with breathtaking mountain and city views, this home is simply a must see! All new HVAC