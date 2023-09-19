Fully Furnished, not available 2024!!!Breathtaking mountain views close to Ventana Canyon. Featuring high ceilings, plenty of light, and lots of space. Brick paver front patio, split floor plan, master with its own patio. Large living room, formal dining, family room with fireplace. Rec room complete with a bar that opens onto outdoor living space. professionally landscaped yard with covered ramadas, sitting area, custom rock spa with waterfall, gas grill, sit down bar, and extra grass area with basketball court.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $6,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Come experience Resort style living in the heart of this gated community adjacent to the Oro Valley Recreation Center and El Conquistador Golf…
This Fairfield Homes designer Ocotillo Inventory home will begin construction in the first quarter of 2022. From the Desert Classic exterior t…
View our Special Homebuyer Promotion Here! Our 2-story Sonoita Model in the Barnett Village Community is a spacious 2,697 sqft floorplan with …
This is your opportunity to own the historic Rail X Ranch, set against a landscape that is truly breathtaking! To the West are hypnotic sunset…
WELCOME TO SADDLEBROOKE - A PREMIER ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY!ENJOY ALL THE AMENTIES INCLUDING GOLF, SWIMMING , PICKLEBALL, DINING AND MORE. THIS…