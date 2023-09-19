Fully Furnished, not available 2024!!!Breathtaking mountain views close to Ventana Canyon. Featuring high ceilings, plenty of light, and lots of space. Brick paver front patio, split floor plan, master with its own patio. Large living room, formal dining, family room with fireplace. Rec room complete with a bar that opens onto outdoor living space. professionally landscaped yard with covered ramadas, sitting area, custom rock spa with waterfall, gas grill, sit down bar, and extra grass area with basketball court.