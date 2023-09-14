Beautiful newer custom home on a mountain top with over an acre of land and beautiful views! 5 bedrooms, including 3 full baths, what an amazing find and price for new construction!! Come inside to discover the open floor plan, high ceilings, concrete flooring, custom doors, and a neutral paint palette. Kitchen features farmhouse sink, quartz countertops & walk-in pantry. Kitchen also features center island with oversized breakfast bar and island that opens up to living room perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom has 2 large walk-in closets, a soaking tub, dual sinks, and walk in shower. Enjoy our Arizona landscape in your private backyard. Very well-designed open concept with masonry construction, and best of all no HOA! Call me to set up your showing!