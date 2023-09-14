Poised at the highest parcel in Tucsons illustrious Pima Canyon Estates, an unparalleled soon to be built residence awaits with unobstructed 360 degree views of the tremendous pima canyons and awe-inspiring city scape below. This eminent vision of luxury and comfort is the result of the award-winning architect, Kevin B Howard, and will be brought into reality by the masterful artisans at Hillcrest Homes. A state of the art floor plan that sets the standard for exceptional functionality and comfortability boasts 6,900 sq ft, 5 bedrooms, exercise room, office, two master bathrooms, two master closets, 6.5 bathrooms, and a vast 5 car garage. Further enhancing this exclusive offering are dual swimming pools and backyards, creating private sanctuaries of leisure within the property.