Welcome to this stunning completely upgraded home situated on a large corner lot, offering magnificent mountain views. Prepare to be impressed as you step inside and discover the exquisite new large kitchen, complete with stylish cabinets and top-of-the-line appliances. The expansive pantry room provides ample storage space for all your culinary needs.The home features a spacious dining area, perfect for hosting family gatherings and dinner parties. Additionally, there are two living rooms, each boasting its own cozy fireplace, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Throughout the home, you'll find new tile flooring that adds a touch of elegance to every room. The bathrooms have also been beautifully upgraded with new tile and vanities, enhancing their modern appeal.