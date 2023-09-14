Remodeled Northeast Horse Property in Tanque Verde School District & very close to Agua Caliente Park. Quiet Cul-de-sac lot with incredible Mountain VIEWS. Classic territorial home Built by Gil Lamb. Open floor plan with wall of tile, Spacious kitchen, copper sink and hood, Viking appliances, complete with an island with butcher block top. 5 bedrooms and 3 incredibly updated bathrooms. The primary bedroom features an en-suite with a double vanity and beautiful walk in shower. Another bedroom also includes an en-suite bathroom and would be a great guest quarters/mother-in-law suite. Large living room with wood burning fireplace & more mountain views. Covered Patio & Pool w/ slide. Great flat land of almost 4 acres to build horse facilities and easy ride to the Agua Caliente Wash! No HOA