Sprawling single-level mid-century in the proposed Wilshire Heights Historic District. Expansivelot and price leave plenty of room for adding a guest house, continuing the restoration process,or remodeling to your taste and specifications. Home is perfect for entertaining, relaxing by thelarge pool, or retiring to your huge master suite with separate sitting area. Tremendousopportunity to own one of the largest homes in this beautiful neighborhood. The recreationroom was designed for the vintage custom Connelly billiard table built here in Tucson whichstays with the home.