$10,000 in SELLERS CONCESSIONS! Charming Southwest Adobe home nestled on 2.6 acres in the Tanque Verde Valley. Enter through landscaped courtyard w/separate entrances to GuestWing, Garage & Main home. Great Room offers captivating mountain views, beehive fireplace, wood plank ceilings & adjoining dining area. An Inviting backporch is located off the Great Room. Kitchen features large island, separate eating area, Brand New Sub Zero Refrigerator. Master bedroom w/sitting area & outdoor patio, 2 additional bedrooms & large bath are part of the main house. A separate guest wing contains 2 bedrooms & a bath along w/a separate HVAC system. Large backyard to the side that has been grated for a pool with new fence.