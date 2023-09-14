$10,000 in SELLERS CONCESSIONS! Charming Southwest Adobe home nestled on 2.6 acres in the Tanque Verde Valley. Enter through landscaped courtyard w/separate entrances to GuestWing, Garage & Main home. Great Room offers captivating mountain views, beehive fireplace, wood plank ceilings & adjoining dining area. An Inviting backporch is located off the Great Room. Kitchen features large island, separate eating area, Brand New Sub Zero Refrigerator. Master bedroom w/sitting area & outdoor patio, 2 additional bedrooms & large bath are part of the main house. A separate guest wing contains 2 bedrooms & a bath along w/a separate HVAC system. Large backyard to the side that has been grated for a pool with new fence.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $995,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
This is your opportunity to own the historic Rail X Ranch, set against a landscape that is truly breathtaking! To the West are hypnotic sunset…
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
Private tucked back 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom single story unit. Large outdoor space, pet friendly. All tile/ wood floors, fridge and gas stove, a…
Rare opportunity to own this exquisite remodeled 1925 Craftsman Bungalow in the charming Iron Horse neighborhood. Ideal for a personal residen…