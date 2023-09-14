Nestled on the outskirts of Saguaro National Park, concealed within the confines of an exclusive gated community, lies this exquisite estate spanning over an expansive 37+/- acres, offering seclusion and ample space to relish the natural surroundings. Meticulously crafted, the main and guest homes, totaling 9,000 square feet, have been thoughtfully designed to harmonize with the serene environment, while providing breathtaking panoramic views of the mountains.As you enter through the circular paver driveway, an air of opulence envelops you, courtesy of the grand covered entrance and foyer. Tile flooring, lofty beamed ceilings, and carefully selected finishes guide you towards the heart of the home.
5 Bedroom Home in Vail - $2,790,000
