Looking for a 5 bedroom 3 bathroom Manufactured Home away from the hustle and bustle yet still close enough to Tucson for an easy commute located in the Vail School District on 5 acres close to State Land and the Arizona Trail? Well you found it! Plus spacious living room, dining room, wood burning fireplace and custom bar.
5 Bedroom Home in Vail - $315,000
