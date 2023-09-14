This popular Lennar 2,903 sq feet layout has a full bedroom and bath downstairs, open concept kitchen/dining/living, formal living/dining, and a loft. The home's neutral paint, beige tile, and new carpeting can accomodate any aesthetic. The kitchen has neutral upgraded cabinets with a stunning backsplash and granite countertops. After a long day, step into your large walk in shower and soak beneath the luxurious rain shower head. Your skin, hair, appliances, and fixtures will thank you for the water softener that provides a new level of clean. The premium lot is perfect for your next family gathering. There are no rear or side neighbors, turf, pavers, and a cozy fire pit. Or enjoy the neighborhood pool with a basketball court and children's play area. Not a swimmer? Just up the