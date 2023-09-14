Wow! A 5-bedroom, 3 full baths, 2,903 square foot home, SO WELL PRICED - $158.11/square foot! Check the comps! Move-in ready with new carpet throughout, & one-year-old refrigerator, washer, and dryer! The large kitchen features granite countertops, a gas range, and & island with barstool seating! Downstairs features a bedroom & full bath, a formal living room, a formal dining area, & an open concept family room. An electric fireplace accents the room! The upstairs loft is a great playroom for kids! The spacious primary suite features a huge walk-in closet, large glass-walled shower with a rain showerhead, dual sinks, & a linen closet. The low- maintenace, fully-landscaped private backyard is complete with a covered patio, grass area & fire pit. Enjoy the association amenities...